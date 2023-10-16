SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Short Interest Up 20.4% in September

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 842,300 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 699,800 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 210,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
SHF Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of SHF stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SHF has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $6.00.
SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter. SHF had a negative net margin of 373.84% and a negative return on equity of 51.77%.
SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.
