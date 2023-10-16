SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Short Interest Up 20.4% in September

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 842,300 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 699,800 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 210,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of SHF stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SHF has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter. SHF had a negative net margin of 373.84% and a negative return on equity of 51.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHFS. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SHF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SHF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SHF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SHF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SHF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

