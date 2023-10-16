Gode Chain (GODE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $60,266.66

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $60,266.66 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gode Chain has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

