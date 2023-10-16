Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $25.53 on Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $416.84 million and $37.82 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $25.53 or 0.00091103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00047902 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00027336 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

