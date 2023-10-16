Ampleforth Governance Token Market Cap Reaches $41.46 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $41.46 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be purchased for about $2.74 or 0.00009772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,140,481 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is the governance token of the Ampleforth protocol, a synthetic commodity money adjusting its supply based on demand. FORTH holders can propose and vote on changes to the protocol. Ampleforth, a DeFi protocol, provides a digital asset, AMPL, which adjusts its supply in response to demand changes. FORTH decentralizes the governance of these smart contracts and the protocol. FORTH is used for governance, allowing holders to influence the protocol’s development. Ampleforth and FORTH were created by Evan Kuo and Brandon Iles.”

