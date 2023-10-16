EOS (EOS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $616.36 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $616.36 million and approximately $63.35 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002347 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002830 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001834 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,105,653,837 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

