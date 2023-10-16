Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion. Vista Outdoor also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSTO. TheStreet raised Vista Outdoor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $27.73 on Monday. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 794.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

