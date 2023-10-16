Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 249,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,663,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,428,712,000 after purchasing an additional 69,509,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,718,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,058,000 after buying an additional 27,720,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,342,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,653,000 after buying an additional 4,121,942 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,448,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,374,000 after buying an additional 7,715,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,252,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,791,000 after buying an additional 1,869,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.99. 8,149,823 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

