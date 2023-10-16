GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Position Decreased by Cook Wealth Management Group LLC

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,539 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the period. GSK makes up approximately 0.5% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 115.8% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 215.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,553.75.

GSK Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.33. The stock had a trading volume of 307,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,005. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $35.74. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $39.74.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.3613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

