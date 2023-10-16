iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Boosted by Cook Wealth Management Group LLC

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,429,000 after acquiring an additional 50,213,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,714,000 after buying an additional 24,582,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,999,000 after buying an additional 3,901,463 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 176.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,609,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,899,000 after buying an additional 3,583,785 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.76. 1,353,028 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

