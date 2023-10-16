Cosmos Price Hits $6.62 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $6.62 or 0.00023610 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.45 billion and $80.24 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00033459 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000759 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 369,730,481 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.