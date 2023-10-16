First National Corp MA ADV Has $313,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 16.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 24.2% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 89,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.1% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 43,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 26.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 10.3% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $63.11. The stock had a trading volume of 353,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,310. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.56%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

