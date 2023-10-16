First National Corp MA ADV Sells 154,893 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,893 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 247.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

GSIE traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.73. 34,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,323. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.16. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $32.36.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.