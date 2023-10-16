iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Acquired by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 806.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,325 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.22. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

