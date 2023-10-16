First National Corp MA ADV Lowers Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.25% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

FNDB traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,996. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.75. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The company has a market cap of $514.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

