First National Corp MA ADV Has $501,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,285,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,452 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $22,117,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 395,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,933,000 after buying an additional 79,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after buying an additional 169,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 890,476.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 231,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 231,524 shares in the last quarter.

FUTY traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 110,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,479. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $42.14. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

