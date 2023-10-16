First National Corp MA ADV Raises Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Essential Utilities accounts for 1.0% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $206,493,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $50,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,728,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,141,000 after purchasing an additional 576,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.33. 111,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average is $39.91. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $49.89.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

