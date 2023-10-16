Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,664,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,378,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,088,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,960,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,674,524,000 after acquiring an additional 399,565 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.26. 1,130,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,152,523. The company has a market capitalization of $220.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

