First National Corp MA ADV Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after buying an additional 333,656 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.19. 75,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,602. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.14. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

