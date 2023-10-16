First National Corp MA ADV Has $2.05 Million Stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 1.08% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2,793.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of XCEM stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $27.27. 3,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

