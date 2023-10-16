First National Corp MA ADV Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,724,608 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.11. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

