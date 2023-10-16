Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Acquired by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VOX traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.66. 10,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,428. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.54 and a 200 day moving average of $104.34. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $113.18.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

