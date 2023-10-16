First National Corp MA ADV Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in American States Water were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American States Water by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,239,000 after buying an additional 51,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,218,000 after purchasing an additional 507,209 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,131,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,468 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,491,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,145,000 after purchasing an additional 29,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

American States Water Trading Up 0.2 %

American States Water stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.78. 7,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.41. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $75.20 and a fifty-two week high of $100.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.79.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $157.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 20.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $84,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,448 shares in the company, valued at $292,424.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American States Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.