First National Corp MA ADV Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.39. 1,016,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,002,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

