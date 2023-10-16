iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,025 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 963.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 73,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 108,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,191,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21,890.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 255,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 254,366 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.56 on Monday, reaching $86.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,438,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,457,039. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.86. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.06 and a 1 year high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

