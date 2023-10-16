Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,719 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.9% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 266,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 308.6% during the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 65,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 49,238 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 34,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 92.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 22,214 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.76. 332,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,981. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

