Intellectus Partners LLC Has $391,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVIP. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 19,067 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $967,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

GVIP stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,176. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.37. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 12 month low of $67.30 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $138.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.