Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.8% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.95. The company had a trading volume of 35,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,676. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.14. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $61.18 and a 1-year high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

