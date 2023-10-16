First National Corp MA ADV Has $21.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises about 5.0% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $21,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.93. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $160.71.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.