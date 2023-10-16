Intellectus Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of CarParts.com worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,719 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at $7,482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CarParts.com by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 977,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CarParts.com by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after buying an additional 778,845 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CarParts.com by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 639,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ PRTS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 23,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CarParts.com, Inc. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $218.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $176.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.00 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

