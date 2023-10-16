Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WY opened at $29.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.51. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.37.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.