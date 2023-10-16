SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYD. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6,574.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,379,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179,463 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $86,743,000. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,581,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 150,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 118,614 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $34.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $43.33.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

