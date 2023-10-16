Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 248 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

VLO traded up $2.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.52. The company had a trading volume of 308,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.23. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.09 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

