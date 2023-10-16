Intellectus Partners LLC Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $367.37. 7,437,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,268,422. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.79. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $259.08 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

