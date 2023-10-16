Intellectus Partners LLC Reduces Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 14.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Gartner by 3.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Gartner by 9.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 71.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,891 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 16.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $359.60. The company had a trading volume of 19,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,749. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.08 and a 1-year high of $377.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,627,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

