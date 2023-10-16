Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nuvalent (NUVL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nuvalent (NASDAQ: NUVL):

10/5/2023 – Nuvalent had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Nuvalent had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – Nuvalent had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

10/4/2023 – Nuvalent had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $53.00 to $65.00.

9/26/2023 – Nuvalent is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2023 – Nuvalent had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Nuvalent Trading Up 1.8 %

NUVL stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.03. The company had a trading volume of 38,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,761. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $65.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nuvalent

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $205,337.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,513 shares in the company, valued at $653,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $205,337.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,513 shares in the company, valued at $653,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 7,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $432,049.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,784 shares of company stock worth $1,410,400 over the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,690,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,643,000 after acquiring an additional 70,864 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,884,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,256,000 after buying an additional 95,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,076,000 after buying an additional 200,966 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 2.0% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,300,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,008,000 after buying an additional 45,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 21.4% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,281,000 after buying an additional 333,333 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

