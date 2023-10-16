Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 1,162 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $502.38.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $485.55. 150,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,947. The stock has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $435.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.19.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

