Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $630,466,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,369 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.56. 212,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,433. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GD

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.