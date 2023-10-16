B. Riley Begins Coverage on Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LAC. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

Shares of NYSE:LAC traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.62. 405,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,151. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -78.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.13 and a quick ratio of 10.13.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,549.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 168,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 158,006 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at $762,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration of lithium resource in the United States. It owns the Thacker Pass project located in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

