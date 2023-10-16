Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 211 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $190.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $186.63 and a 1-year high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,182 shares of company stock valued at $667,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

