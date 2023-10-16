Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.66, but opened at $1.62. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 1,674,080 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $89,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,165,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,333,185.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,394,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,979,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $89,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,165,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,333,185.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,233,120 shares of company stock valued at $22,704,036 in the last quarter. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 66.58% and a negative net margin of 375.48%. The company had revenue of $80.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 169,749,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,202,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,538,752 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,787,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190,952 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 13.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,596,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 40.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,683,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

