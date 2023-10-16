SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.62, but opened at $5.44. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SunPower shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 469,899 shares.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered SunPower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SunPower by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SunPower by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $463.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.85 million. SunPower had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About SunPower



SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

