SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.62, but opened at $5.44. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SunPower shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 469,899 shares.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered SunPower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SunPower
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SunPower Stock Up 4.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $463.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.85 million. SunPower had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
About SunPower
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SunPower
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- $7 Billion in Clean Hydrogen Grants: Winners and Losers
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Is the VinFast Auto Car Wreck a Buying Opportunity?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 2 Consumer Staples Stocks That Are Screaming Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.