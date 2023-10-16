Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Grows By 12.6%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,700 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the September 15th total of 185,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 417.4 days.

Experian Trading Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:EXPGF traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.82. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.37. Experian has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $39.77.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

