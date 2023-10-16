BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
DCF traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.75. 14,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,700. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $8.14.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
