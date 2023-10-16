Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 719,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AJG traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $234.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $169.01 and a 12-month high of $237.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.59.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

