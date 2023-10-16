Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,031,100 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 5,538,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50,311.0 days.
Sumitomo Pharma Stock Performance
DNPUF remained flat at $3.50 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. Sumitomo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.
About Sumitomo Pharma
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Pharma
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- $7 Billion in Clean Hydrogen Grants: Winners and Losers
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Is the VinFast Auto Car Wreck a Buying Opportunity?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 2 Consumer Staples Stocks That Are Screaming Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.