Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 3,380 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2,600.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VXF opened at $139.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $126.59 and a 12-month high of $157.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.78.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.