Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Short Interest Up 12.7% in September

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 366,900 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 325,500 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Emerald in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.20 target price for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerald
Emerald Price Performance
EEX stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.61. 24,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,209. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08. The company has a market cap of $352.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.32. Emerald has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $5.94.
Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter. Emerald had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%.
Emerald Company Profile
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.
