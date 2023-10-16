Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Short Interest Up 12.7% in September

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 366,900 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 325,500 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Emerald in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.20 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerald in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerald by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 65,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerald by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 754,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerald in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Emerald by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 619,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 154,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

EEX stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.61. 24,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,209. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08. The company has a market cap of $352.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.32. Emerald has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter. Emerald had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

