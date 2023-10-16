Short Interest in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Decreases By 9.2%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 401.4% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 186.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $84.52. The stock had a trading volume of 145,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,050. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average of $74.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.03. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $112.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

