KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 160,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,565,000. KBC Group NV owned about 0.05% of Marriott International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Trading Down 2.5 %

MAR opened at $192.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.52 and a 52 week high of $210.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,005.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,005.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

