KBC Group NV Grows Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 164.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 392,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,754 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $34,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 76.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.5% during the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 42.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on OTIS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $80.00 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $63.83 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average is $84.52. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

